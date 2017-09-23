David masters Carthagena to take monthly medal

The September medal played on Saturday attracted a large field of 138.

With the 4th hole closed on the John O’Gaunt course the players looked forward to scoring well on the Carthagena course.

John O'Gaunt GC Medal final winner Dawn French. PNL-170920-134702002

The top 30 players all equalled or bettered par, with a superb score of 63 nett by 19 handicapper David Rowell who took the honours with Darren Redman, 64 nett, second and Scott Armitage in third with a 65 nett.

There were 92 golfers taking part in the Bogey Trophy on Sunday, September 17 on the Carthagena course, with the best 3 players tying with + 4 scores.

The winner was decided on count back with Jon Wren taking the Bogey Trophy narrowly beating Robert Bage and Michael Rhodes.

The Club v Juniors v Scratch team took place on the John O’ Gaunt Course on Sunday, September 10.

There were over 50 members who took part this year which was a record turnout.

There was complimentary breakfast courtesy of the Scratch Team Manager Richard Bushell who was also celebrating his birthday.

A great day was had by all competitors, the results showed that the Club has some very good Junior Golfers coming through. What a great event.

Result: Juniors beat Club and Scratch Team beat Juniors.

The Ladies have had a busy time recently with three Board competitions and two social events played on Thursday, September 14 and Sunday 17.

On Thursday, although the weather was starting to feel quite Autumnal, some good scores were recorded. Jacqui Bunker-Dare will have her name on the winners Board for the Gwen Brookbanks Memorial Trophy coming in two shots clear of the field with a nett 71.

Also played on the same day were two social Stableford competitions with Jane Cooper scoring 38 taking the prize on count back from Tineke Smith, and over nine holes Jane Newberry with 19 points took the plaudits.

There were two Board competitions on Sunday, with the weather being a little on the rainy side scoring proved difficult.

The first competition was for Medal winners over the season and also the Norman Trophy for those Ladies who had not won a competition this year.

The Medal Final was won by Dawn French a shot clear with a nett 71, and Karen Beagent with a magnificent round with 37 points five clear of the rest, winning the Norman Trophy.

Ladies’ Gwen Brookbanks Memorial Trophy: 1, Jacqui Bunker-Dare 71 nett; 2, Yvette Bunker-Dare 73 nett on count back; 3, Dawn French73 nett

Ladies’ Stableford: 1, Jane Cooper 38 points on count back; 2, Tineke Smith 38 points; 3, Adrienne Massey - 37 points

Ladies’ 9 Hole Stableford: 1, Judy Newberry 19 points ; 2, Sheila Murphy 18 points; 3, Janet Batchelor 13 points​.

Ladies’ Medal Final: 1, Dawn French 71 net; 2, Tanya Willmott 72 nett; 3, Anna Collis 73 nett.

Ladies’ Norman Trophy: 1, Karen Beagent37 points; 2, Tracie Allan 32 points; 3, Helen McDonald 29 points.