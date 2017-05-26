Dickson-Earle smashes personal best in hurdles at Loughborough

Biggleswade Athletic Club’s Euan Dickson-Earle continued his rapid progress at senior level at the Loughborough International on Sunday.

He took a quarter of a second off his personal best at the prestigious meeting, one of the pillars of the track and field calendar, featuring a host of Olympics and Team GB athletes.

Euan, a finalist at the 2013 World Youth Championships, took fifth place in a strong guest 110m hurdles field, where the winner went below 14 seconds.

Having set a PB of 14.67sec at the BUCS Championships on May Day, he took exactly 0.25sec off that time – despite hitting barriers – to post 14.42.

It was not just a huge PB, but also well within the qualifying standard of 14.50 he was looking for to be eligible for the European Under-23 Championships in July.

With current senior international hurdlers Andrew Pozzi and Euan’s former junior rival David Omoregie competing in the match race - where both posted World Championship qualifying times - the meeting proved valuable experience and sets him up superbly for the remainder of the outdoor season.