First major ladies cups at John O’Gaunt

Saturday saw the first two major ladies cup competitions of the season played at John O’Gaunt – the Teens Trophy and the Twenty Cup.

With a cool sunny spring like morning, the conditions were good and conducive to some decent golf; however a strong wind did disrupt events.

John O'Gaunt GC Winter Mixed Aggregate Men's winner - Peter Wade with Chris Billington, organiser. PNL-170504-145306002

The Teens Trophy, open for all those with a handicap between 13 - 19, was a Stableford format and with a field of 20 players, only two people managed to play below their handicap. In third with a score of 32 Stableford points was Ros Kendall while second, and just pipped to the post, with 37 Stableford points and playing one below her handicap was Amy Strange. Winning on count back was Sylvia Showan.

Following thisa field of 16 ladies went out to play in the Twenty Cup with a Medal format, and although some good scores were returned, no one managed to play below their handicap.

Jean Cobb, playing three over her handicap with a net score of 77 was third, beating Sue Bassindale on count back. In second playing two over her handicap was Jane Cooper with a net score of 76, and winning the Twenty Cup on count back was Hazel House.

A total of 24 ladies played in a Medal competition last Thursday, and with summer like conditions there was plenty of opportunity for some good golf. Coming in first with a net score of 75, and playing 1 over her handicapwas Dawn French. In second and scoring a net 76 was Yvette Bunker-Dare, and in third with a net score of 77 was Jacqui Bunker-Dare.

John O'Gaunt GC Winter Mixed Aggregate Ladies winner - Pauline Wade with Chris Billington, organiser. PNL-170504-145253002

From October until March, more than 80 members played in the Winter Mixed pairs Greensome competition. The players submitted as many cards as they could over the winter with the best two scores on the Carthagena course and their best score on the John O’Gaunt counting towards the overall aggregate winner. This year with some rain, no snow, some high winds and some sunshine enabled a record 230 cards to be submitted.

The final, a mixed pairs Greensome, was played in cloudy conditions on Sunday over the John O’Gaunt course.

Aggregate Winner for the Ladies was Pauline Wade with 139 points, and second was Val Cooper with points from Anne Gurney third on count back.

For the men Peter Wade came out on top with 138 points with Steve Barber second with 135 points and Patrick Smith third with 129.

John O'Gaunt GC Teens Trophy Winner - Sylvia Showan with Rosemary Kimber, Ladies Captain. PNL-170504-145226002

The final was won by Tineke Smith partnering Dave Wrench with 43 points, one behind with 42 were Penny Fletcher-Gregory and Graham Court and third were Sue Bassindale and Patrick Smith on 40.

This successful winter competition was again organised by Chris and Ian Billington.