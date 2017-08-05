Gudgin and Adams lift John O’Gaunt Coronation crown

The highly sought after Coronation Vase was battled for by 84 pairs on Saturday on the John O’Gaunt course.

The course was in great condition after the recent rain and the pairs combined well in the 4 Ball Better Stableford format with half the field equalling or bettering par.

John O'Gaunt GC Ladies Invitation winners: Hilary Pearmain and Sue Zirnis with Rosemary Kimber, Ladies Captain. PNL-170208-125749002

The top two pairs posted commendable 43 points and needed to be separated on count back with Matthew Gudgin and Paul Adams lifting the Coronation Vase from Ryan Florence and Mark Brookman, in second.

Just one point further back were five pairings. Again through count back over the back nine holes the third slot went to Paul Beasley and Peter Horlock.

Last Thursday the ladies held their annual mid-week invitation day with 35 members and their guests, coming from various country wide golf clubs.

There were plenty of prizes up for grabs, with nearest the pin for the guest won by Jacqui Allender (Swaffham) while nearest the pin for the member was Dawn French with a hole in one - congratulations!

John O'Gaunt GC Seniors Member and Guest winners - Kevin Donnelly and Phil Long with Fred Williams, Senior's Captain, centre. PNL-170208-125722002

Winners for best front nine with a score of 21 were Morag Hutcheon and Lynda Minton(Saffron Walden) and for the back nine with a score of 18, and just beaten into fifth were Jan Murphy and Helen Verrechia (Brampton Park).

Winners with 42 points were Hilary Pearmain and Sue Zirnis from The Bedford. In second place with a score of 39 points was Marie Bayes and Samantha Annis (Stowmarket).

Taking third with a score of 38 were Charmaine Gillett and Dorothy Blackburn (Aspley Guise). Fourth also with a score of 38 were Teresa Brown and Paula Parker (The Bedfordshire).

Fiftenn juniors took part in the Burgoyne Cup, a Bogey format competition played over the Carthagena course.

Despite some challenging weather conditions last Wednesday there were some very good scores recorded.

The winner was Caitlin Thomas with an amazing +6, Lawrence Jefferys was second with +4 followed by Jay Narain on +3.

The Cleaver Medal on the John O’Gaunt course was played on Monday with 12 juniors playing the 18 holes in windy but dry conditions.

There were some very solid scores recorded and prizes were awarded in two divisions.

Division 1 was won by Alex Zavodov scored a nett 73 winning the Cleaver medal and retaining the title with Harry Warmoth second place with nett 74.

The winner of Division 2 was Jessica Sporle on nett 75 and Caitlin Thomas was second with a nett 76.

It was the turn of the Seniors to hold their member and guest day on Tuesday with 38 members playing with their invited partners coming from many different golf clubs.

The event was a 4 Ball Better Ball competition over the John O’Gaunt course, in mainly dry conditions, rain only affecting the late starters.

The winning pair of Kevin Donnelly and Philip Long came in with a wonderful 44 points, second were John Whitbread and Harvey Price on count back with 40 points with third place going to Harry Wakefield and Tim Boundy.

More than 80 golfers from clubs around the country teed off for the John O’ Gaunt’s Mixed Open competition, played on the John O’ Gaunt Course on Sunday.

In windy conditions with some sunshine the pairings found the going tough with the winning score 37 on ​ count-back were Anne and Peter Bradley (Royal Winchester) from David Beaney and Alison White (Batchworth Park).