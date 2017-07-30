Jeffreys delight as he claims boys’ under-15s crown

Have your say

Lawrence Jeffreys won the under-15s boys’ top prize with a nett 73, while fellow John O’Gaunt golfer Jessica Sporle was the runner-up in the overall nett competition, making a sound nett 71.

The prestigious boys’ gross trophy, which was claimed in 1973 by Nick Faldo, went to Ben Miller (Harpenden Common), two shots clear of the field with a gross 83.

John O'Gaunt GC Junior Open Girl Winners Jess Sporle and Caitlin Thomas

With the co-hosting arrangements this year there were boys and girls as young as six years old also taking part in a variety of nine-hole competitions playing off age-related tees.

There was more success for John O’Gaunt with Alasdair Large winning the 9 -10 age group.

Club captain Dave Wilsher and ladies captain Rosemary Kimber presented the prizes to the winners.

On Thursday, July 20, the ladies section held two competitions over the John O’Gaunt course, a medal and a team stableford.

John O'Gaunt GC Ladies Captains Day Ladies winning team with Rosemary Kimber, Ladies Captain, in centre.

With the inclement weather conditions scoring proved difficult, however a few good scores still came in.

For the medal, in third place playing off a handicap of eight and scoring a nett 74, was Morag Hutcheon.

Second place on countback, playing off a handicap off22 and scoring a nett 74, was Jane Cooper and in first place, playing off a handicap of 15 and scoring a nett 71, was ladies captain Rosemary Kimber.

In the stableford competition it was teams of three with the best two scores counting.

John O'Gaunt GC Ladies Captains Day winning men - Bradley Waters and Ralph Ahern with Rosemary Kimber, Ladies Captain

In third place, with 69 points, were Pamela Dean, Pauline Wade and Sylvia Tansley.

In second place, on count back, also with 69 points were Cath Cowcill, Penny Staveley-Smith and Charmaine Gillett .

Taking the honours in first place, with a team score of 74 points, was Lindsay Derry, Rhona Stallard and Val Cooper.

A large field of 130 players competed for the July Monthly medal over the John O’Gaunt course on Saturday.

In ideal golfing weather it turned out to be very competitive as there was a five-way tie for first place with it having to be decided on countback.

Scoring the best back nine hole score was Tom McEvoy with a nett score of 69, followed by Craig Buist in second, Barry Watson in third, Kai Griffiths-Shilton in fourth and Neil Oram in fifth.

The Seniors were out in force last Tuesday to play for their Annual Stableford Trophy over the John O’Gaunt course with a two tee start.

In pleasant warm and with occasional sunny periods, the 82 players were looking to secure a respectable score or better.

The conditions were to the liking of Peter Imray who secured the victory four points clear of the field to take the trophy well under his handicap with 41 points.

In second slot came Richard Cobb on 37 points while a point further behind on 36 was Michael Newstead.

John O'Gaunt GC Seniors Annual Stable Trophy winner Peter Imray with Fred Williams, Seniors Captain.