Maximum points for dominant Biggleswade

Biggleswade recorded a rare maximum points victory at home to Bunyan IIs in the Bedfordshire League on Monday.

With regular number one, Dan Easton unwell, Biggleswade were forced into a late change and following his late call up Chris Moss at string five faced Kevin Breheny.

The opening game saw both players trading points with the game going to a tie-break which Moss took 16-14. In the second Moss upped his game to win comfortably 15-4 and then saw out the third 15-10.

Rich Anthony at number three faced Richard Earl and took a 2-0 lead winning 15-12 in both games. Earl then turned things round with a comfortable 15-6 win in the third. In a closely contested fourth both players had a number of game points before Anthony finally sealed it 21-19 in the tie-break.

Skipper Martin Wright at string two faced Stuart Bithrey and lost a close first game 15-13. Wright edged a close second 15-12 and then took the next two games (15-5 and 15-9) to seal victory for Biggleswade on the night.

Jimmy Hart at number four faced Stuart Williams and lost a close first game 15-13. Hart then upped his game to take the next three 15-8, 15-9 and 15-11.

At string one Tony Rumbold faced Mark Tentori. Rumbold took control of the match early and looked to be heading for a straight game victory after taking the first two games 15-10 and 15-6.

However, in the third Tentori put up on an excellent display to take the game 15-9.

In the fourth Rumbold continued to put pressure on his opponent with his line and length and ran out winner 15- 8 giving Biggleswade a 20-4 success.