Peerless performances earn Peerage Bowl win

Simon Hutchins and Paul Sennett saw off allcomers to win the John O’Gaunt GC Peerage Bowl on Sunday.

A total of 41 pairs enjoyed the warm and sunny conditions for the challenging Foursomes 36 hole competition on the John O’Gaunt course.

John O'Gaunt GC Tharby Trophy winners. PNL-170908-153659002

The competition was sponsored by Mick Buck who generously provides wine for the best morning and best afternoon scores.

The winners with two commendable rounds were Simon and his partner Paul who topped the leader board in both the first and second rounds, scoring nett 72 and 70 with a total of 142.

This was five shots better than equal second place Neil Harris and Dean Russell (73 and 74 + 147 nett) and also Mark Davidson and Andrew Gage (73 and 74 + 147 nett).

The annual Tharby Trophy is played in a mixed format of Ladies partnered by a Junior, this year’s event was on Friday.

John O'Gaunt GC Senior Mens Open winners John George and S Steel with Dave Wilsher, Club Captain, centre. PNL-170908-153720002

There were 12 pairs playing a Greensomes stableford competition on the John O’Gaunt course. Coming in with an excellent score of 38 points ladies newcomer Charmaine Gillett and her Junior partner Michael Wright won the Trophy from Marie Smith and Callum Bareham in second, on count back, to Pat Court and Rachel George both on 37 points.

Captain Dave Wilsher and Head Club Professional Lee Scarbrow took on all comers on Saturday over the John O’Gaunt course, in the Captain Pro Challenge.

Unfortunately due to heavy rain during the day only nine pairs took up the offer with seven beating the Captain and Pro, who could only manage 33 points.

The ladies held a Stableford competition last Thursday with 36 ladies in the field and with very windy conditions scoring was challenging.

Winning on the day, and having no problems with the weather was Ros Kensall playing off 17 and scoring a tremendous 40 points.

In second place playing off 25 and scoring 36 points was Jean Cobb. Taking third place playing off a handicap of 30 and scoring 35 points was Rhonda Stallard.

The Ladies were out again on Saturday in another Stableford competition, and with thunder storms looming close only a small field of nine players managed to play.

In first place, playing off a handicap of 8 and scoring 39 points was Morag Hutcheon.

In second playing off 30 and scoring 36 was June Evans while in third, off a handicap of 7 and scoring 34 points, was Jacqui Bunker-Dare.

The annual Senior Men’s Open 4 Ball Better Ball competition attracted 54 pairs to play over the John O’Gaunt course on Monday.

With the course in perfect condition but with intermittent rain good scoring was, anticipated. There were five pairs coming in with commendable scores of 41 points each with another 4 pairs one point behind on 40.

The winners decided on count back over the back nine were John George partnering S Steel, (Gedney Hill), just missing out in second were Stewart Parsons and John Sharples with Ian McKay with G L Vandervord third.