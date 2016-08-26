Conner wins first Beadlow championship

Conner Penning secured his first Beadlow Manor Junior club championship edging out last year’s champion Luke Charalambous in a sudden death play off.

Both players, along with the rest of the field endured some of the toughest playing conditions of the summer with unseasonally strong winds and the occasional very heavy shower.

Penning and Charalambous both posted scores of 83 on Day 1 with Annabel Pitts returning 85 along with Sean Foster. The second day was almost as windy but all players seemed to cope better and playing in the same group Penning and Charalambous returned excellent four over par rounds of 77, with Pitts battling to an 83 and Foster 84.

The first play off hole saw both players push their drives into trouble each requiring a penalty drop, but good recoveries gave both juniors the opportunity to putt to secure a par. Charalambous left his longer putt agonisingly short, only for Penning to roll a tricky 12 foot downhill putt into the hole.

The handicap competition was also a close affair with Foster (hcp 13) compiling an aggregate of 143 which saw him take the nett title from Jack Munson (hcp 18) who followed his nett score of 74 on Day 1 with a 71 on Day 2. Scoring was better on Day 2 with Lee Houghton (hcp 16) and Matt Potter (hco 25) each returning the best rounds of nett 69s.