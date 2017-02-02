Bruised Biggy beaten at Daventry

Bruised and battered Biggleswade lost to Daventry 7-26 in their latest Midlands 3 East (South) fixture on Saturday.

Biggleswade had hoped to overturn the away defeat as they felt that the result was not a true indication of their game. But the power of the Daventry pack and the relentless battering of heavier opponents running at lighter ones had a major impact on the course of the game.

Biggleswade were only forced to make two changes from last week’s team but these were the experienced heads of Ian Robinson and Dan Hopley. The Biggleswade back row of Michael Kendall, Liam Dunne and Tom Alwright looked lightweight in contrast to their opposite numbers.

But undaunted they gave a good account of themselves hauling down some attackers four or five stones heavier than them. But the powerful battering told in the end. Wave after wave of heavy Goliaths running at and over lighter opposition made its mark.

Biggleswade pressed hard in the opening quarter of the match and camped in their opponents’ 22 but could find no way through.

Instead Daventry, on a rare visit to Biggleswade’s half, put the first points on the board with an unconverted try after a forward drive following a lineout close to Biggleswade’s try line.

Biggleswade were not behind for long. Urged on by his disguised father Richard on the touchline young Michel Kendall made a break from the back of the scrum. The ball found its way to centre Will Simkins who used all of his 6ft 5 ins frame to stretch over the line. Luke Haverly added the conversion to put Biggy ahead at the break.

After the break with the wind freshening and pinning Biggleswade back in their own half the Daventry juggernaut took charge running in three tries. Skipper James Caulfield was forced to the side-lines with a damaged shoulder which put the pack under further pressure at tight scrums.

Biggleswade did their best to try to get back in the match but just could not find the energy to do so after the battering that they had endured up front.

The one player to bring words of encouragement from his team mates was 17-year-old Matthew Morallee starting his first game. He had several good runs down the wing and a spectacular one late in the game which deserved a score.

Next Saturday is a break from league action before another trip to Dunstable in two weeks’ time.