Comfortable win for Biggleswade Development side

Biggleswade Development XV had a comfortable win over Welwyn 3rds in the Herts Merit Table winning 36-0.

In the absence of the 1st XV without a game on a week-end set aside for cup competitions Biggleswade’s second string took centre stage.

They put out a monster pack which trundled over the younger, lighter members of the visiting opposition.

The game had to be played with uncontested scrums as Welwyn had no players capable of filling the front row positions in a competitive manner. This meant that the side putting the ball in was almost guaranteed to win the ball.

It gave a solid platform to attack which allowed Biggy’s number eight, the much bronzed Kyle Loan full rein to display his talents in the charge. He made several storming breaks through the defensive ranks which opened like the Red Sea for the Israelites.

But it was Arran Pickering fresh from a spell on the bench for the first team who scored Biggleswade’s opening score. Up in close support he received the scoring pass a few yards out using his size to burrow over the line.

Steve Bishop added the conversion, judging the kick to perfection and bouncing it off the cross-bar and over.

It was the Biggy pack which bossed the match all afternoon creating one scoring opportunity after another. Liam Price and Matt Horgan soared to the heights in the line outs to win good attacking ball.

Unfortunately veteran scrum half Nigel Hutchinson was forced to retire after twenty minutes with a calf strain. Liam Price or Matt Horgan was forced to fill the breach.

The Biggy pack trundled their opposite numbers back in driving mauls with good effect. They also worked hard at the “structures” using the pendulum approach which is now the club plan.

The departure of ‘Hutch’ saw James Ramsey come on and he too made an impact ,knocking over would be attackers like pins in a bowling alley.

Kyle Loan grabbed two tries, and there were others for Arran Pickering, Dan Rogers, Matt Horgan and Liam Price. Steve Bishop added three conversions.

Man of the match was awarded to fly-half Zak Pates; he of the yellow boots and the non-club socks. Really a back row player he was in the thick of the action and scooped up everything thrown in his direction.

Skipper Liam Price was buoyed up by the performance. “The boys worked hard at the ‘structures’ to produce our best result of the season so far.”

Next week the 1st XV is back in action as the team travels to Corby to take on league leaders Stewarts & Lloyds. Recent encounters have been close with home advantage giving an edge. When ​

the clubs were both in Midlands 2 Biggleswade won at home while Stewarts just scraped home in the reverse tie. It’s all to play for this time. Match kicks off at 3pm.