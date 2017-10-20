Forest cut down to size by superior Biggy showing

Superior fitness in the final quarter told as Biggleswade saw off the challenge of Leicester Forest 34-12 in Midlands 3 East (South) on Saturday.

Biggleswade scored first and led all game but giving too many penalties away allowed the visitors to get back in the game and threaten to spoil Biggy’s VP Day. That the Forest didn’t score a try was down to some determined tackling.

Man-of-the-match for Biggleswade was Luke Haverly who had the sort of game of which fly-halves must dream.

He scored a try which showed ‘great vision’, converted two tries and kicked a penalty. His line kicking was immaculate which earned him the plaudits of Glen Albone, no mean player himself in his day.

Biggleswade were dominant in the scrums, won their lineout throws and some of the opposition’s too. Excellent defence ensured their line was not breached or hardly threatened apart from one frantic period at the corner near the clubhouse.

After the early penalty a deft kick through a Forest glade earned the kicker Luke Haverly the chance to regather the ball and cross the line for the first try.

However the visitors reduced the deficit with a couple of penalties and another after the break to cut Biggleswade’s lead to just one point. The restart after the score saw the visitors on the back foot as the rampaging Michael Haddow caused panic in the defence.

A couple of plays later and after a half break by centre Gavin Taylor Alex Borg scored the second with Winger Elliott Tunstall giving the scoring pass. As befits a three-quarter Alex Borg was wearing a rather fetching pink helmet to protect a nick in his ear. It made him more prominent when he launched himself at an attacking Leicester player cutting the Forest player down at the knees.

Alex Borg played a key part in the next try. A well weighted cross-kick to the right saw winger Matt Horgan hack on and win the race for the touchdown. Forest cut the lead with an easy penalty in front of the posts as Biggleswade again strayed off-side.

Biggleswade were soon further ahead as the ever lively Michael Hall tapped a quick penalty from short range and crossed the line. Luke Haverly added the conversion.

With the clock ticking down the referee gave the coup de grass with a penalty try. The seven points, there is now no conversion, took Biggleswade past the 30 points mark.

Paul O’Sullivan, forced to sit out the match with a damaged shoulder, said after the game, “Biggy let themselves down in the first half but it all came good in the second.” He can’t wait to get back.

Biggleswade remain in fifth place in the league table.

On Saturday Biggleswade travel to Northampton to take on BBOB. Last season Biggleswade lost both games by seven points or less and will be keen to set the record straight.

BBOB have so far thumped Queens but lost to Rushden & Higham, Stockwood Park and St Ives who they did put 20 points on.