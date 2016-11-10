Rugby the winner in thirds’ scratch game

Rugby was the winner when the Biggleswade third XV played a scratch game against their old friends from Spalding at the wekened.

Finding themselves without a fixture at 9am on Saturday morning following the scratching of their opponents, a phone call showed Spalding also without a game but willing to travel.

Spalding arrived with only 11 players but Biggleswade agreed to lend them four to even up the numbers which included their captain Dave Tyson and former first team player Gavin Taylor.

The visitors then had the temerity to end up as victors running in seven tries to five, with a few conversions for good measure from both sides.

Biggleswade lost the services of Jim Young with a shoulder injury but couldn’t persuade Spalding to give them a player back reported Ian Flack, one of many very senior players on parade.

He was joined by the ever youthful ‘Twinkle Toes’ Alec Cochrane and a sprightly Andrew ‘Stubby’ Applegate who, having exhausted his supply of navy shorts, is once again threatening to retire.

For Spalding former Biggleswade 1st XV Captain Julian Davis was making yet another visit to his former stamping ground.

He said: “It was a game of two halves, played in an excellent spirit and much enjoyed by everyone.”