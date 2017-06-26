Vipers first up in Biggy campaign

Biggleswade RFC will begin their Midlands Three East South campaign at home to Vipers on Saturday, September 9.

The Langford Road club are in front of their own supporters three times out of four, as they host Daventry, then visit Dunstablians and entertain Leicester Forest.

Biggy play Bedford side Queens, who won promotion last term, on November 25, with the return clash on March 10.

Sep 9: Vipers (H). Sep 23: Daventry (H). Sep 30: Dunstablians (A). Oct 14: Leicester Forest (H). Oct 21: Northampton BBOB (A). Nov 4: Northampton Casuals (H).

Nov 11: Northampton MO (A). Nov 25: Queens (H). Dec 2: Rushden & Higham (A). Dec 9: St Ives (H). Dec 16: Stockwood Park (A). Jan 6: Daventry (A).

Jan 13: Dunstablians (H). Jan 27: Leicester F (A). Feb 3: Northampton BBOB (H). Feb 17: Northampton Casuals (A). Mar 3: Northampton MO (H).

Mar 10: Queens (A). Mar 24: Rushden & Higham (H). Apr 7: St Ives (A). Apr 14: Stockwood Park (H). Apr 21: Vipers (A).