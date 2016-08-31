Four musicians rise like the sun for Potton event

Four top acts will be playing live at The Rising Sun in Potton.

The music will take place from 9pm on Saturday September 3 and organisers say all four acts have the potential to become household names in the future. It is part of the Pints and Performers night held at various times throughout the year at the pub.

First up is Lana Rose a young up and coming singer songwriter from Buckinghamshire but now is now based nearer to Cambridgeshire. She plays various instruments including the guitar, drums, ukulele and is learning the piano. Lana’s influences include Avril Lavigne and Taylor.

She has written an impressive 25 of her own songs. This will be Lana’s first performance for Performers and Pints.

Second up is Connor Wells who is a singer songwriter from Hertfordshire who describes his style as upbeat lively uplifting music.

He has two self released albums to his name, the second of which Home Is Where The Heart Is was released earlier this year in April.

He has performed at Club 85 in Hitchin, the Balstock Music Festival in Baldock and more recently in June, opened up for Union J World at The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield, plus in July Connor also performed at The Annual Nick Drake Gathering in Warwickshire.

This will be Connor’s third performance for Performers and Pints.

Third up is Chloe Ray who is a London based singer songwriter who earlier this year released her latest four track EP The Waiting Room which was mastered by Grammy nominated Emily Lazar at the Lodge in New York.

Chloe’s influences include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell and Jeff Buckley to name but a few. She has played at various venues and festivals across the UK including the Belmont Festival, the Wallington Music Festival,

The Icarus Club in Greenwich and The Mau Mau Bar in Notting Hill. This will be Chloe’s first performance for Performers and Pints.

Fourth up is Christian Smith & The Whistlers who are a four piece country rock band from Cambridgeshire. Earlier this year in April they released their debut album Midnight Calls. They have performed at the O2 Academy in Islington and The Cambridge Rock Festival.

The band have also been on the independent radio station, Cambridge 105. They have performed at various venues and pubs across the UK including the O2 Academy in Islington, The Cambridge Rock Festival, Buckfest in Buckden, The Pig N’ Falcon Pub in St. Neots, The Golden Fleece in Nottingham plus many more. This will be Christian Smith & The Whistlers first performance for Performers and Pints.

Arrive from 8pm onwards to get a good seat or a good spot at the bar. Entrance to the event is free, but donations are encouraged which goes to the musicians. For more information go to www.facebook.com/performerspints.