Learn a kind of magic in Moggerhanger

Experience a magical mystery weekend of fun at Moggerhanger Park this weekend with plenty of entertainment for the entire family.

There will be a chance to learn some tricks from one of the countries leading magicians Lewis Joss.

Then it’s time for you to become a magician as Lewis opens the door, ever so slightly, into the Magic Circle to teach you some cool tricks of the trade. And once finished, you will be able to wow your friends and family with your magical powers.

For those looking for something a little more delicate, you can find the fairies hidden in the woodland.

There will also be the chance for youngsters to make their very own fairy wand and cast a glittery fairy magic spell.

People can also forage for some woodland items as part of a fun Toadstool Treasure Hunt.

Then using the magic of colour turn these into a piece of art which will be used to create a Magical Tree.

Youngsters can also take part in some twinkly arts and crafts.

For those looking for something a little more gentle, there will be a magical storyteller who will take the audience on a journey to a world of stories and tales.

Entry to the park is free but there is a chanrge for some of the activities which must be booked in advance. It runs from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visit getintobed.org/MoggerhangerEvents.html for more details