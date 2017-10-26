Miss Daisy being driven to Cambridge

An acting legend and a television veteran will line up in a show coming to Cambridge Arts Theatre next month.

Dame Siân Phillips and Derek Griffiths will star in Driving Miss Daisy which runs from Monday to Saturday, November 6 to 11.

When elderly widow Daisy Werthan crashes her car one day in 1948, her son hires her a chauffeur, an African-American named Hoke Colburn. Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start, but as times change across a 25-year backdrop of prejudice, inequality and civil unrest, a profound and life-altering friendship blossoms in this acclaimed comedy drama.

Dame Siân Phillips has enjoyed a dazzling career including a multi award-winning performance in I, Claudius, the epic film Dune, a Tony nominated performance of Marlene on Broadway and Cabaret in the West End. RSC actor and legendary TV presenter, Derek Griffiths’ West End credits include the original production of Beauty and the Beast and the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

