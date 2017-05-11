Folk musician in Dunton

One of the UK’s most up and coming musicians will be performing in Dunton next week.

Sunjay will perform at Dunton Folk Club at St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday May 20.

His performances have been described as mature and confident, while his guitar playing has been hailed as superb, brilliant, experienced, intricate & faultless.

It is a busy time for the performer who is also starring as Buddy holly in a touring production of Buddy Holly and the Cricketers.

He found an advert on the internet calling for talented musicians to audition for a guitar and backing vocals position on this production. He must have made a good impression, later when he arrived home, he was offered the lead role of Buddy Holly. To prepare for his new part,

Sunjay has had his hair styled in the 50’s look and wear a new pair of glasses the same as Buddy Holly’s.

He has just completed three dates supporting Colin Blunstone and has many more exciting solo dates happening later in the year, touring his yet to be named new album.

There have been a clutch of award nominations, including winning the Wath Festival Young Performers Award. He also made the final selection for the BBC’s Young Folk Award in 2012, had three nominations at the Exposure Music Awards 2014 and was also recognised by the 2014 British Blues Awards.

His style has been described as relaxed and confident manner, vocal style and mastery of his instrument. He also has a completely natural approach for a young man who picked up the guitar when he wasjust 4 years old and hasn’t put it down since.

Doors for the show open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12. To book the tickets call 01767 310242.

For further information about the performer visit www.sunjay.tv