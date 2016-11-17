George Benson first artist announced for the fifth anniversary of the UK’s only major outdoor jazz festival

Running from June 30th – July 2nd, the acclaimed festival will once again return to the picturesque surroundings of Glynde Place in East Sussex

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2017 with a three-day event jam packed with performances from a diverse cross section of jazz, soul and pop talent.

The first artist confirmed for next year’s event is 10-time Grammy-winner George Benson. One of the jazz world’s most successful artists, Benson cut his teeth working with the likes of Miles Davis and Freddie Hubbard before going on to become a chart-topping international star. His varied career, which now spans over 50 years, has gone from strength to strength and this show at Love Supreme marks his only UK summer festival appearance.

George Benson: “I’m looking forward to performing at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in 2017. The UK fans are some of the best in the world and every show is a special experience for us all. Come and join the Benson Party!”

Love Supreme Director Ciro Romano: "Reaching our milestone fifth year is testament to the growing appeal of jazz and its affiliated genres. Our aim continues to be to program a diverse, multifaceted jazz festival that appeals across the generations and we’re working hard to secure our most exciting line-up to date for 2017."

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017 runs from June 30th - July 2nd.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now and available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

