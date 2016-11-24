Promising musicians to rise at Potton pub Promising musicians to rise at Potton pub

A Potton pub is bringing together some of the best up and coming musicians in the local area for a gig on Saturday.

The Rising Sun created the Performers and Pints night in a bid to experience top quality music locally rather than travelling further afield.

First up is The Nimblewits, a three piece group from Bedford. They formed in 2008 and describe their music as folk-tinged pop/rock, indie-pop with an alt-country twist consisting of guitar, bass guitar, drums and the violin.

Back in April they released a five track EP called Following Wind prior to that they have released one album and two EP’s.

They have have performed at various venues, pubs, clubs including Bedford Oxjam, Danny’s Bar at Esquires in Bedford, LutonAid, the Balstock Music Festival in Baldock, Wilkestock near Stevenage, Rhythms of the World in Hitchin, The Stables in Wavendon near Milton Keynes and The Hat Factory in Luton to name but a few.

Second up is Lana Rose a young up and coming singer songwriter from Buckinghamshire. She plays various instruments including the guitar, drums, ukulele and is learning the piano.

Lana’s influences include Avril Lavigne and Taylor Swift to name but a few. She has written an impressive 25 (and counting) songs of her own.

Last up is Georgia Nevada who is 18, she is an up and coming country singer songwriter from Hertfordshire. She has released one single called Loneliness and is working on her debut album. She takes her inspirations from the likes of country musicians Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

It starts at 9pm and finishes about 11.30pm. Arrive from 8pm onwards to get a good seat or a good spot at the bar. Entrance is free, but donations are welcome which goes to the musicians.