Relive the hits and presence of Roy Orbison in Bedford

The magic of Roy Orbison comes alive once again at the Corn Exchange in Bedford this month.

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to the singing legend. He has performed across the globe with what is described as his “uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of this music giant”.

The production features classic hits from the 1960s to the 1980s, backed by a big screen and a live musicians.

Barry, who is celebrating ten years of tours in tribute to the ‘Big O’, said: “Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes and the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written.

“Not only does the music take you back in time, they can make you happy, sad and emotional all at the same time.

“Orbison is known as a balladeer, but he also recorded and performed rocky and contemporary songs. His songs are quite simply timeless.”

Orbison’s hits included Only the Lonely, Crying and Oh, Pretty Woman.

The show takes place on Friday January 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book or for more information.