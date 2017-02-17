Chinese magic comes to Stevenage

Come and see lots of magic unfold right in front of your eyes with a spectacular celebration of the Chinese New Year coming to the local area.

The Chinese New Year Extravaganza makes two visits to The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Sunday February 19 and Friday February 24.

This unique and exciting show of cultural spectacle has been designed to welcome the start of the Year of the Rooster.

Chinese New Year Extravaganza’ features a team of performers showcasing incredible Chinese performing arts.

From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance, to the majestic and awe-inspiring contortion, the show is a colourful display of Chinese cultural tradition.

Witness the daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics alongside elegant Chinese dance, energetic kung fu performance, a highly skilled puppeteer that can perform the ancient magic of Face Changing and more.

This fun and exciting show is the perfect entertainment for all ages.

It comes to Stevenage as part of a UK wide tour and the show has received critical acclaim from reviewers. Tickets are likely to be in popular demand so people are urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The show starts at 2.30pm on Sunday and then 7.30pm on Friday February 24.

Tickets for the shows cost between £16.50 and £21 with concessionary and family discounts available.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.