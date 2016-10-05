Comedy Christmas tickets on sale in Biggleswade

It might be three months away, but tickets are on sale for a special Christmas comedy night at Biggleswade.

The Castle Comedy event at George’s Hall Bar & Grill takes place on Monday December 19 with performances by Adam Kay, Nigel Ng and El Badinho.

As if the laughter isn’t enough, there will be top acts, mince pies, crackers, competitions and party poppers!

Adam Kay has been described by the organusers as one of the greatest musical comedians on the UK comedy circuit.

He has sold out seven Edinburgh Festivals and three nationwide tours, he has had over 20 million hits on YouTube and he won the 2014 London Cabaret Award.

Adam is a regular on The Now Show on Radio 4. He will be doing a special set of hilarious Christmas songs as a treat at the end of the event.

Opening the show is Nigel Ng. He grew up in Malaysia, lived in America for five years and moved to the UK in 2015.

Having started his comedy career in Chicago, he’s relieved that (most) people in the UK get his jokes too, as evidenced by him winning the prestigious Amused Moose Laugh Off 2016 and being runner up in the Laughing Horse New Act of the Year 2015.

His combination of laid back likability and sharp observations are sure to make him a star.

Bringing the magic to the show is EL Baldiniho. He is a funny, larger than life comedy magician who is always a hit with his hilarious magical mishaps!

The show will be hosted by Biggleswade favourite, Paul Revill.

The shows sell out quickly, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

Doors open 6.30pm, Shows start at 8pm and tickets are £10.

To book visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk