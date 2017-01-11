Final chance to take to the skies to see family pantomime in Stevenage

It is the final week of performances of the epic take of Peter Pan in pantomime form at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

It can be seen until Sunday, January 22.

Take to the skies with Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell and then test your sea-legs as we board Captain Hook’s pirate ship and join his crazy crew in this brand new pantomime adventure.

Emmerdale’s Tom Lister, who played Carl King in the soap for eight years from 2004 to 2012, will take on the role of Captain Hook.

Joining him in the cast will be Britain’s Got Talent dance sensation Twist and Pulse. They’ll be playing Swash and Buckle.

No pantomime in Stevenage would be complete without the much loved dame, Paul Laidlaw, who will be playing Mrs Smee and also returning is Aidan O’Neill as Smee.

The pantomime has already proved popular with a number of performances either sold out or close to selling out.

Tickets start at £16 and go up to £23.50. To book tickets, call the box office on 01438 363200 or, alternatively, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.