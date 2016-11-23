Pantomime fun comes to Stevenage

Prepare to take a journey far far away when a classic story is bought to life in pantomime form.

Peter Pan can be seen at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage which runs from Friday November 25 through to Sunday January 22.

Take to the skies with Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell and then test your sea-legs as we board Captain Hook’s pirate ship and join his crazy crew in this brand new pantomime adventure.

Emmerdale’s Tom Lister, who played Carl King in the soap for eight years from 2004 to 2012, will take on the role of Captain Hook.

Joining him in the cast will be Britain’s Got Talent dance sensation Twist and Pulse. They’ll be playing Swash and Buckle.

No pantomime in Stevenage would be complete without the much loved dame, Paul Laidlaw will be playing Mrs Smee and also returning is Aidan O’Neill as Smee.

A spokesman for the theatre said that the same time who were behind this years spectacular production of Sleeping Beauty, expect live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy, fun and laughter!

The pantomime has already proved popular with a number of performances either sold out or close to selling out so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the pantomime start at £16 and go up to £23.50

For further information about the pantomime including the schedule or to book tickets for the show, call the box office on 01438 363200 or alternatively visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.