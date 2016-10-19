Russians bring ballet to Stevenage stage

Performers from Russia are bringing two much-loved ballets to the local area next month.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House present The Swan Lake on Saturday Tuesday November 8 and then the Nutcracker on Wednesday November 9 at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Swan Lake is one of the most popular ballets not least due to Tchaikovsky’s instantly recognisable and timeless score, but also the great Pas de Deux, Pas de Quatre andDance des Petits Cygnes.

It is known for capturing the full range of human emotion in scenes ranging from the splendour of the palace ballroom right through to the moonlit lake.

The Nutcracker continues to capture the hearts and imagination of generations of theatre-goers.

It is renowned as an introduction to ballet for anyone who has never experienced it, featuring snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, love, victories and defeats, and again featuring a rousing score by Tchaikovsky.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is a gem for the Russian cultural traditions, bringing as they do the passion and vibrancy of Russian character to this well-known ballet.

The productions are directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky.

Producer Alexej Ignatow said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces”.

For more details or to book visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk.