Three weeks until The Jacksons, George Benson, Nao and Gregory Porter headline Love Supreme music festival

Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Gregory Porter, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Laura Mvula And The Jacksons Amongst Star Acts Set To Descend On East Sussex For Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017

Just three weeks remain until this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex for a three-day event jam packed with performances from a diverse cross section of jazz, soul and pop talent.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the festival will run from June 30th – July 2nd and will present performances from over fifty acts across five stages including Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, George Benson, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, The Jacksons, Laura Mvula, Corinne Bailey Rae, BADBADNOTGOOD, Christian Scott, NAO, Comet Is Coming and many more.

The festival’s Jazz Lounge will also return this year offering exclusive screenings of the award-winning John Coltrane documentary ‘Chasing Trane’ and Gregory Porter’s ‘Don’t Forget Your Music’ as well as several Ella Fitzgerald-themed events to coincide with the centenary of the legendary singer’s birth including a Q&A with Mica Paris about her new Ella project.

This year also sees the arrival of Jazz In The Round, a popular London-based jazz night hosted by Jazz FM presenters Chris Philips and Jez Nelson, which aims to bring together as wide a spectrum of jazz performances as possible.

Additional experiences available on site include The Love Supreme Wellbeing area, which offers Thai Massage and Reflexology as well as free yoga classes and wellbeing workshops across the weekend, ‘Secret Swim’, an hour long session at one of the South East’s oldest outdoor swimming pools, and a series of organised hill walks through the picturesque surroundings of the South Downs.

The full festival lineup across the weekend is as follows:

Friday: Island Records Presents ‘Vintage Remix’, Lakuta, J-Sonics, Cara Hammond, Howes3, Jam Experiment

Saturday: The Jacksons, Herbie Hancock, Corinne Bailey Rae, Nao, Bad Bad Not Good, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Michael Wollny Trio, Shabaka & the Ancestors, Clare Teal & Mini Big Band, Mammal Hands, Comet is Coming, Sons of Kemet, Ashley Henry Trio, Joey Negro DJ Set, D’Influence, Mica Paris Sings The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook, Poppy Ajudha, LaSharVu, Becca Stevens

Sunday: Gregory Porter, George Benson, Laura Mvula, Robert Glasper Experiment, St Paul & The Broken Bones, Hot 8 Brass Band, Christian Scott, Kamasi Washington, Charenée Wade, Michael Janisch Paradigm Shift, Jordan Rakei, Yussef Kamaal, Makaya McCraven, Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down, Nubiyan Twist, Kansas Smitty’s House Band, Camilla George Quartet, La Mambanegra, Blue Lab Beats, Incognito vs. The Brand New Heavies DJ Set, Tru Thoughts Disco

Find out more by visiting the festival website at https://www.lovesupremefestival.com/