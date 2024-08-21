An invitation to amp up your ‘frenergy’ this September
Social Organiser for Albert Branch, Sam Johnson, said: “We know it all sounds a bit playful, but ‘frenergy’ – the unique energy you get from friendship – is real.
“When you spend time with people you like, or you share a common purpose, it lifts your mood. They don’t need to be best friends, just people you get on with. We benefit from receiving frenergy, but we can also radiate it.
“Even the smallest interaction can provide a frenergy buzz such as seeing someone do something nice for someone else, or sharing a smile.”
Friendship Month is the Oddfellows’ annual festival of friendship. The campaign is held in September and encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try, such as Albert Branch.
Sam added: “These events are a perfect opportunity to top up your frenergy levels, and to give some back, too. Newcomers are always welcome.”
This year, Albert Branch is holding three taster events across the Hitchin/ North Herts area, which includes a visit to Hitchin Garden Centre on 12th September and a friendly coffee morning on 25th September.
Albert Branch is one of 99 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK and aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support.
To find out more about Albert Branch and its activities, email [email protected] or call 07984 530287.
More information about the Oddfellows and Friendship Month can be found at www.friendshipmonth.com.
