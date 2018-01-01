Biggleswade Today

Bitter man’s ‘campaign of terror’ led to Shefford bomb hoax

News
Minette Batters, the newly elected president of the National Farmers Union, pictured when she visited the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire NFU AGM in November last year. Picture copyright Heather Jan Brunt

FARMING MATTERS: Making history with first lady president

News

When do the clocks go forward in 2018?

News
Light rain
13c
2c

Top 100 ranking for adventure firm Go Ape

News

VIDEO: The Beck Mobile! You can own superstar David Beckham’s old car for £32,000

News

Shuttleworth celebrating Ofsted success

Education

Tegan’s a cut above after charity snip

News

School proud of ‘good’ report

Education
The case was heard at St Albans crown court

£90k fine for Potton firm after worker injured

Crime

Sport More Sport >>

Great Barford Academy visit to Bedford Blues

Rugby players and coaches help inspire reading skills for Great Barford youngsters

News
Ickwell v Marston Shelton. Picture: David Kay.

Ickwell close gap on leaders Shefford in Bedfordshire League

Football
First for sports news PNL-140425-121447003

Biggleswade FC see off ten man Hadley

Football
Danny Webb. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-171213-134608002

Wonderful Webb hat-trick hero for Potton

Football

Colas furious at Biggleswade United defeat at Levy Green

Football

Langford Football Club wins grant to help improve facilities and save on heating bills

News

Shefford pull clear in Bedfordshire League as Ickwell slip up

Football

What's On More What's On >>

Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton in Gringo

Review: Fun starts to wear thin in Gringo

Arts
The Wandering Minstrels

10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Whats on
Shane Richie

Shane Richie announced for Milton Keynes pantomime

Whats on

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Premium Bonds

£1m Premium Bond jackpot for lucky Bedfordshire man at the first time of asking!

News
Asda

Asda develops Easter egg made entirely out of cheese – but not everyone’s convinced

News

Video: Prezzo turns to the dark side with the launch of the UK’s first charcoal-based pizza

News

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

The case was heard at St Albans crown court

£90k fine for Potton firm after worker injured

Crime
Court

Bitter man’s ‘campaign of terror’ led to Shefford bomb hoax

News
Tegan’s a cut above after charity snip

Tegan’s a cut above after charity snip

News
Court news

Firm guilty over death of Everton teenager

Crime
When do the clocks go forward in 2018?

When do the clocks go forward in 2018?

News