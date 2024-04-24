Sandy Guild - Wine Tasting Evening
Come along to our Wine Tasting Evening and hear a talk from Warden Abbey Vineyard. There will also be a selection of their white wines and brut available to try during the evening.
Sandy Guild is a small group raising funds for local charities and organisations. We hold Bi-Monthly events ranging from talks on upcycling (hosted by Max McMurdo) to cupcake decorating.
Next month we are organising a Wine Tasting Evening, in conjunction with Warden Abbey Vineyard.The event is being held on Friday 17th May, 7.30 pm at the Sandy Church Rooms. Please email [email protected] or send a text to 07500 907715 to book your ticket or for further information.