Sandy Guild - Wine Tasting Evening

Sandy Guild is a small group raising funds for local charities and organisations. We hold Bi-Monthly events ranging from talks on upcycling (hosted by Max McMurdo) to cupcake decorating.

Next month we are organising a Wine Tasting Evening, in conjunction with Warden Abbey Vineyard.The event is being held on Friday 17th May, 7.30 pm at the Sandy Church Rooms. Please email [email protected] or send a text to 07500 907715 to book your ticket or for further information.