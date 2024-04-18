Biggleswade United chairman Guillem Balague targets play off place for next season
United were held to a 1-1 draw against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos as an inconsistent season comes to an end.
But Balague is convinced the quality is there to push for a play-off spot next season.
“It is a team full of very talented players,” he said. “Today was the story of our season.
“We were very good in the first half, there was a lot of work from the team but you always feel we can do better.
“This is the team that has the quality to be in a play-off position. Our aim is to wrap up the season, look back at where we can improve and take the lessons from the season.
“I’m sure the managers have taken on the lessons and from there we can only build.
“The target has to be play-offs next season.”
If United are to achieve their aims then hot-shot Coree Wilson will be key to those plans, having already scored 27 goals this season.
“I am happy with the total, but I feel when I look black on the chances I could have scored it could always be better.
“Obviously I am happy with the goals I scored and hopefully I can get more next Saturday.
“We have shown in parts that we can achieve play-offs and have got good results against good teams.
“It's always positive to get more points on the board. On another day we could win.
“It's been an improvement over the last month and hopefully we can get three points on Saturday.”