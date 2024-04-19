Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire has missed targets to bring down numbers of people with learning disabilities and autism in mental health hospitals, new data shows.

NHS England published figures which confirm there are still 2,045 people with a learning disability and/or autistic people in mental health hospitals – and the government has failed to meet its promise of halving the number of inpatients by the end of March 2024.

Mencap estimates at the current rate of change they won’t meet it until 2030. It says thousands of families have been devastated and thousands more will continue to suffer if action isn’t taken urgently. The charity states, “These are not just numbers they are people - people who are not living in their local communities with the support and services they need but are instead detained in hospitals”.

Using NHS England data from 42 Integrated Care Systems, Mencap’s heatmap now reveals how where you live impacts your chances of being locked up for years on end in a mental health hospital. Nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of local areas in England have failed to bring inpatient numbers down to the required level, and in some cases, the inpatient rate is increasing.

Data shows that NHS Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes has missed its target.

Mencap has also launched a joint petition along, with people with lived experience and other organisations asking the government to stop the inappropriate detention of people with a learning disability and autistic people and bring this scandal to an end.

Jackie O’Sullivan, acting chief executive at learning disability charity, Mencap, said: “It’s bitterly disappointing that the government have failed to meet their target to reduce the number of people with a learning disability and/or autistic people detained in mental health units by 50 per cent.

“Our analysis highlights a brutal postcode lottery for people in England. Families across the country are fighting to get the right support in the community for their loved ones but where you live can make the difference between being detained for years or getting the support to live a good life in the community.

“We know many people with a learning disability and autistic people trapped in units right now don’t need to be there and are being put at increased risk of harm and abuse, when they should be receiving the right support in the community.