Warning over misuse of Blue Badge parking permits after crackdown in Central Bedfordshire
Three drivers risk potential court action after a crackdown on the fraudulent use of Blue Badge disabled parking permits in Central Bedfordshire.
Enforcement officers from Central Beds Council conducted inspections of Blue Badges permits in council run car parks and roads with double yellow lines in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Potton, Biggleswade and Sandy on April 17.
A council spokesperson said: “During the spot-checks, officers examined 114 Blue Badges. Among them, three instances surfaced where the badge owner was absent, prompting the council to launch further investigations.
“Additionally, six vehicles were discovered parked in disabled parking spaces without displaying a Blue Badge and were subsequently issued Penalty Charge Notices.”
Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance, added: "Residents wish to see effective parking enforcement, and we will continue to ensure blue badges are not abused. The message is clear: if you are caught misusing a blue badge, the council will issue a parking charge and pursue the matter in court if necessary."
Blue Badges grant disabled individuals the opportunity to park in designated disabled bays, essential for supporting their independence and daily routine. These specially designated spots offer priority parking, ensuring easier access to their destinations.
If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge, you can report it to the council by calling 0300 300 8035 or emailing [email protected].
Evidence suggests that 1 in 5 blue badges nationally, or 500,000 out of 2.5 million awarded are being misused, but that only 1 in 412 offences are currently prosecuted for badge misuse.