Eight 'For Men To Talk' attendees complete TCS London Marathon MyWay, supporting Kenyan children

'For Men To Talk', a renowned local men's peer support group, offers a variety of platforms for men to come together and support each other through physical meetings, virtual sessions, walking excursions, and fishing outings. Through these diverse avenues, the group fosters an environment of open dialogue, camaraderie, and mutual assistance, providing invaluable support to its attendees.

For the ninth year, 'For Men To Talk' founder Luke Newman embarks on a mission to uplift the lives of countless children residing in the impoverished suburbs of Nakuru, Kenya. Through initiatives encompassing construction, renovation, recreational activities, and educational programs, Luke Newman spearheads efforts to bring hope and transformation to these underprivileged communities.

The recent TCS London Marathon MyWay endeavour undertaken by eight 'For Men To Talk' attendees served as not only a personal challenge for them but also as a means to support Luke Newman's noble cause.

As 'For Men To Talk' continues its mission to effect positive change, the group invites individuals and businesses alike to contribute to its fundraising efforts. Every donation received will directly benefit the initiatives aimed at supporting the children of Nakuru, Kenya, empowering them to build brighter futures.