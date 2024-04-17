Biggleswade pool celebrates cash boost to help improve energy efficiency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Biggleswade pool has received more than £100,000 to help improve its energy efficiency.

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre was awarded the grant from the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year.

The investment will fund energy efficiency measures at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre by installing pool covers and replacing fluorescent lighting with LED lighting, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.

The MP for North East Bedfordshire Richard Fuller has welcomed the news of the £101,116 investment. Under the new sports strategy, the government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people.

Mr Fuller said: “Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade is a brilliant facility, allowing people of all ages and abilities to access the mental and physical benefits that come with exercise. Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

“This further support from the government and Sport England will ensure swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run, and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”