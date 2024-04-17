Biggleswade suffer narrow defeat in Papa John Cup

Biggleswade were knocked out of the cup after a tight game.

It was another close fought game there was no room for error but two defensive lapses cost Biggleswade dear. Each time Biggleswade failed to clear to touch the visitors ran the ball back and exerted a full price for the errors.

It was another bright sunny afternoon but the gusty wind blew from the south-west at times being the kicker’s friend. A kick from one twenty-two to the other was common when wind assisted.

Stewarts & Lloyds had the wind in their favour in the first half playing towards the road. They scored first with a converted try as their forwards had early control. The Biggleswade scrum for once was under pressure and the lineouts were a lottery.

Unless pushed off the ball scrums are always won by the team putting the ball in. Why aren’t lineouts the same?

Awarded a penalty kick to the corner the Biggleswade pack softened up the defence before the ball was swung down the three-quarter line. Winger Charlie Franklin getting the touchdown in the corner. At five to seven Biggleswade were back in the game.

Better was to follow as winger Tom Anderson raced away down his wing near the clubhouse to stretch the lead. Sam Wood added the conversion.

The second half was a different story as S & L pressed hard to get back on level terms. Biggleswade conceded one penalty after another which saw then battling to save the match.

The visitors scored two tries to stretch the lead to seven points. With less than five minutes to go Biggleswade got a third try in the corner. . But in the difficult conditions the conversion attempt went wide to much jubilation from S & L.