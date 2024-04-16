Biggleswade FC celebrate lifting the Bedfordshire Senior Cup. Pic: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Biggleswade will end their Southern League Division One Central campaign with a mid-table finish to add to their recent Bedfordshire Senior Cup final success.

And delighted Northfield feels it represents a success story after watching his boys shrug off challenges along the way.

“We think it's been a good season,” he said. “Injuries have been mad this season and we haven't been able to put out the same side.

“We have had problems with the drainage and weeks without a game. so it’s become a huge backlog.

“With what we have been faced with I think we have done really well to come through the situation.

“I am really pleased. We knew we had a good squad - it has just been one of those years and wherever we finish I still think it's been a good season.”

The icing on the cake came last week with the 1-0 win over Dunstable enough to lift the Bedfordshire Senior Cup at Luton Town.

Harry Dawson hit the winner in front of 902 fans.

“To pick up a trophy is important for us, it is a huge result,” Northfield added.

“Last year we got beat 6-1 by Luton town so it was painful. It was great to get back again and get a result.

“Dunstable are an extremely good side and that made it all the better. They had done the double over us so it was nice to turn it around

““I said afterwards there is only really one trophy we can win every year, other than the league, we’re not going to win the FA Cup or the FA Trophy.

“This is our one chance and it is brilliant, it means it's been a good season.

"I'm really pleased for Harry. He is only 17 and hopefully we will give him a platform to go on and get a contract.”

Biggleswade were beaten 2-1 at Hadley at the weekend to come on the back of a 2-2 draw against Barton Rovers.

“We played really well against Barton,” added Northfield. The second half was as good as we have played, we put them under pressure.

“Saturday, we had chances but Hadley deserved to get the result