Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the disappointing performance on Thursday Potton ended their league programme with, in the end, a convincing win against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

In the first minute a mistake by the Potton defence allowed Duodo in but his shot was blocked by James Hoskins. Aylesbury had started more brightly but gradually Potton worked their way into the game with Victor Osobu shooting straight at the keeper and Shane Fox delaying his shot when well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 15th minute Potton were awarded a corner and from this James Smith headed home from close range to give Potton the lead.

Lewis Lynn saw his shot blocked and a weak shot from Jack Thomas was easily saved. Potton lost the ball in midfield and an in a quick breakaway Brown shot wide.

Another through ball saw Aylesbury attack that eventually ended in a scramble in the Potton goalmouth before it was cleared. Play became a little scrappy until the 43rd minute when Jamal Bachilly played a though ball for Lynn to run onto and chip over the advancing keeper to give Potton a two goal lead.

Just before the interval Hoskins did well to save a shot from Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury came out attacking at the start of the second half with Brown being wide with a long shot, then a free kick was cleared by Potton and another shot from Brown was wide.

From a long throw in by Jack Thomas a header from Fox was saved at the near post by the keeper. In the 61st minute following a corner and a goalmouth scramble Fox forced the ball over the line for goal number three.

Following an Aylesbury corner Potton managed to block on the goal line. In the 70th minute the ball fell to Brown on the edge of the penalty area and his shot took a huge deflection to finish in the back of the net.

Osobu had a shot easily saved and in the 84th minute the Aylesbury defender passed the ball to Fox, who was in the clear, and he rounded the keeper to put into the empty net. A dangerous centre from Thomas was well held by the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the end a free kick from Anderson was deflected for a corner and from this Duodo hit the inside of the post from 20 yards and the ball rebounded to safety. The referee played 7 minutes of added time without any further incidents.

Potton United: James Hoskins, Ryan Lamont (Alex Robb), Harry Forde (Jaidan Fitzpatrick), John Sonuga, James Smith, Mile Evans (Jordan Stevenson), Jamal Batchilly (Josh Howard-Dobson), Jack Thomas, Shane Fox, Victor Osobu, Lewis Lynn

The attendance was 84 and the average for the season was 102, which admittedly was higher for Cup matches and lower with the winter weather months.

After the match the Players held their Presentation Evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To start with Chairman Alan Riley thanked all the Playing Management, Coaches and Players for their efforts during the season.

He also thanked the Committee for all the support, the supporters and all those that had helped the club.

He then presented his Chairman’s Awards to Pauline Westhorp and John Hutchison.

Manager Gary Jackson then took over giving a brief resume of the season and some facts and thank all those that had helped him and the players who were with the club at the end of the season as they had built a very good work rate on the field as well as a good team spirit off the field. The following presentations were made:

Supporters Player of the Year James Smith

Players Player James Hoskins

Managers Player Shane Fox

Sportsman of the Year Josh Howard-Dobson

Young Player Lewis Lynn

Leading Goal Scorer Shane Fox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then announced that Assistant Manager Mark Gearing would not be able to continue in this role due to work commitment.

This was after spending five years at the club.

Gary Jackson thanked him for his support and the Players presented him with a Potton United shirt signed by all the Potton players.