"I don’t want to fall out of love with playing' - Biggleswade FC captain announces retirement

Biggleswade FC celebrate lifting the Bedfordshire Senior Cup. Pic: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Since making his debut on 31st October 2017 against Langford, "Colesy", 35 next month, has played 212 times for the club and currently sits at number 3 behind Adam Hunt and Alex Marsh on our all-time list for FC 1st Team appearances. He also is the club's second all-time leading goalscorer with 80 goals.

After taking over the captain's armband from Adam Hunt in August 2018, Tom has been a huge part of the club's rise and success lifting the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title, the SSML Dudley Latham Memorial (Premier Division) Cup, the North Beds Charity Cup and most recently the Bedfordshire FA Senior Cup on a never-to-be-forgotten evening at Kenilworth Road earlier this month.

"The reality of the decision is largely down to having two young children, a busy job and trying to manage the commitment of playing football alongside that,” he said.

"I don’t want to fall out of love with playing because of that so the end of this season, especially with managing to get a trophy in, feels the right time to call it a day.

“It’s been a really tough decision and that is only down to the club. The club is full of amazing people and a brilliant place to play football. I’m genuinely incredibly proud to be part of this club and have memories and mates that go way beyond kicking a ball about on a Saturday.”

Tom informed joint-manager Dave Northfield after lifting the Beds Senior Cup on 9th April that this season would almost certainly be his last.

Northfield said: "At some point in their career, players have to choose a time to hang their boots up and sadly for us Tom has made that decision. To say I’m gutted is an understatement.

“I got a call out of the blue in October 2017 from Tom (then at Eynesbury Rovers) and he asked if I would be interested in him coming to the club and I think I said yes mid sentence.