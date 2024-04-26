New picture released as murder probe into disappearance of 74-year-old from Fairfield continues

Annette Smith

A new photo of a missing 74-year-old has been released by Bedfordshire Police – who are treating her disappearance as murder.

Annette Smith, from West Wing, Fairfield Hall near Stotfold, has been missing since November.

Police say they have been following a number of lines of enquiry - including going door to door in the Stotfold area. They will be handing out leaflets to encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are working really hard to find out what happened to Annette and get answers for her friends and family. We would once again urge anyone who had seen Annette prior to her disappearance to come forward and speak with us.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.

“If anyone in the West Wing area has any CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage from November please let us know.”

Information can be submitted on the Major Incident Portal online, or by calling 101 and asking to speak to the Major Crime Unit quoting Operation Broome.