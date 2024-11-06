Bedfordshire opticians provide essential services in Ghana

Bedfordshire opticians have returned from providing life-changing eyecare for over 1,300 people in Ghana.

Specsavers directors Kam Chana and Dharshana Chauhan, with a team of opticians, referred more than 70 people for cataract surgery and provided glasses for everyone who needed them.

They were based in a small village called Jetiase in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Patients would start to queue from three in the morning for clinics at 8am and travelled over five hours via a bus ride to be tested by the team.

A team of ophthalmologists from Kumasi Hospital joined the group the following week to perform the surgeries, which were funded by donations.

Specsavers medical team in Ghana

Kam, from Specsavers Biggleswade, says: "On surgery days, I found myself deeply moved as patients removed their bandages and reacted with pure joy upon regaining their vision. The gift of sight is truly extraordinary."

The team raised more than £7,000 to fund the cataract surgeries and were donated 1,200 pairs of glasses from communities in the UK.

Dharshana, a director at Specsavers stores in Bedford, St Neots and Dunstable, said that during post-operative checks the patients were singing and praying to God at how grateful they were to receive the surgery, and then dancing with joy because were so appreciative about how they were going to be able to see again and carry on with their lives.

Dharshana adds: "It was truly one of the most amazing experiences of my life. The gift of glasses changed people’s lives. Seamstress could sew again, teachers could see their students, the elderly could read their bibles, and farmers got eye protection.

"We saw some very complex cases as people were not able to afford to go to hospitals for checks and care, so it was really rewarding being able to help these people."