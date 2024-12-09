Bedfordshire University lecture to explore the future of engineering

Discover more about the past, present and future of engineering as the University of Bedfordshire’s inaugural professorial lecture series hears from an academic who has worked in the field for more than two decades.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 14 January 2025 at the Luton campus, Professor Vladan Velisavljevic – Professor in Electronic Engineering and Signal Processing – will share his insights into the current state of engineering in the world and at the University of Bedfordshire, as well as discuss future advancements.

Click here to register for free tickets: https://Inaugural-Vladan-Velisavljevic.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his career, Professor Velisavljevic – who is also the Director of the University’s Institute for Research in Engineering and Sustainable Environment (IRESE) – has led several projects funded by Innovate UK on various applications of signal processing algorithms and remote machine maintenance.

Inaugural lecture

During his inaugural lecture, Professor Velisavljevic will highlight what engineering has achieved, as well as looking to the future. He will discuss key topics such as how much investment engineering receives nowadays, and how popular the profession is amongst young people.

Professor Velisavljevic will also present a snapshot of his research background in image, video, and 3D video processing.

Speaking about the lecture, Professor Velisavljevic said: “I am very much looking forward to sharing some of my work that has contributed to improving image compression and 3D video processing algorithms as well as insights of the current and future perspective of engineering in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope you will share my excitement with the ongoing projects in engineering at the University. I would also like to thank all the people in my professional and personal life who have contributed to my career and personal growth.”

Following the lecture, there will be a Q&A session allowing the audience to ask Professor Velisavljevic any questions they may have about his lecture. Attendees are then invited to stay for light refreshments and mingle with Professor Velisavljevic, as well as other audience members.

You can also sign up now for the final inaugural lecture for the 2024/25 academic year, which will be hosted by Professor Angel Chater and titled 'Transformative Health Psychology and Behaviour Change: Empowering Tomorrow'.