Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Krisgar’s dazzling debut in first pro panto

Chris Garside, a family entertainer and award-winning magician who performs regularly in Biggleswade known locally by his professional name as Krisgar, is set to dazzle audiences with his professional pantomime debut as Buttons in Berkhamsted's first professional pantomime, Cinderella.

The pantomime will be held at the Centenary Theatre this Christmas. The show, produced by Smash Arts Theatre Company and Berkhamsted Enterprises, promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Chris Garside brings his charisma and comedic talent to the role, supported by his beloved puppet Tricky Teddy. With over 14 years of solo performances, Chris has captivated audiences with his magic and ventriloquism. His interest in performance was nurtured at Luton’s PASCAL School of Dance from the age of 3, under the guidance of the late Principal Pat Seal and her daughter Kelly.

Chris's enthusiasm for magic began at a young age, with a memorable holiday at a Haven Holiday park in Devon, where magician Chirico inspired him to pursue the art. This inspiration led to Chris's early participation in talent competitions and established his lifelong love for entertaining. He has since created a family-friendly act through his own company Krisgar Entertainments, specialising in magic and ventriloquism for birthday parties as well as company events.

Chris Garside 'Krisgar' & Tricky Teddy

His passion for pantomime was ignited during his early years with Luton based children’s theatre company Stage 1, where he honed his performance skills further. He drew the attention of local magician David Tomkins, who offered mentorship and guidance, creating many of Chris’s magic routines for the annual Luton Children's Variety Show, the 1997 show featured over 200 children performing on one stage! Inspired by mentors like Chirico and Tomkins, as well as taking influences from the UK’s top ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, Chris has developed a unique and captivating act.

The production of Cinderella also features Veronica Green from RuPaul's Drag Race and West End star Lucy Penrose adding even more magic to this historic event. Join Cinders as she transforms from rags to riches in this epic tale of bravery, courage, and determination. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, hilarious friend Buttons as well as some pantomime magic, help Cinders outwit evil and make it to the Ball! With enchanting songs, dazzling dances, and plenty of laughter, this classic fairy tale is brought to life in a spectacular pantomime for all ages.

Berkhamsted's first professional pantomime is a momentous occasion for the town and its residents. The support of the local community is essential in making this event a resounding success. With a talented cast and a spectacular production, Cinderella is set to be a highlight of the holiday season.

Cinderella runs from 19-31 DEC at the Centenary Theatre, Berkhamsted. This magical show, like Cinderella’s glass slipper, is a perfect fit for the whole family—it's one not to miss! Be a part of Berkhamsted's history in the making and support local talent. Don't wait for your fairy godmother to wave her wand, secure your tickets from BerkoPanto.co.uk