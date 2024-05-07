Biggleswade's Beer & Cider Festival returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival bar is managed by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), staffed entirely by volunteers (who all wear fetching light blue shirts), and will feature 30 real ales, 9 ciders, and 4 craft beers. All of the beers are being sourced from breweries within a 30 mile range, including Potton Brewing and the March Hare (Dunton). Food is available throughout the event, and they’ll also be live music on Saturday afternoon. For collectors, there are special limited edition festival glasses available to buy for £3.

“Despite a train strike and some wet weather, our first festival in 2023 was very well supported by the local community and we sold most of the beer” said Mark Knight, CAMRA member and one of the Beer Festival organisers. “Beer festivals give visitors an opportunity to try products that aren’t typically available in local pubs and to support local breweries. Drinks are available in measures from a third of a pint upwards, so it’s possible to try several drinks without getting drunk.”

2023 was our first Biggleswade Beer Festival and the 2024 festival is building on that success. The Biggleswade History Society (registered charity 298010) is the official festival charity for 2024. The festival is pleased to support the History Society’s valuable work supporting local conservation projects, publishing historical booklets, and ensuring our town’s history is archived and available for future generations to enjoy. The festival will feature displays of local brewing and pub history and volunteers from the History Society will be on-hand through the event. In 1876 there were 59 pubs in Biggleswade, so there’s lots of history to share!

The venue (Biggleswade Conservative Club, St. Andrew’s Street, Biggleswade, SG18 8BA) is fully accessible and is easily accessed by train or bus. For those with a designated driver, there’s also a free car park.