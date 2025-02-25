Bob Dylan in Biggleswade?

THE BOB VILLAINS, a tribute to Bob Dylan, are as quirky and unpredictable as the Man Himself. The band makes their first visit to The Bigg Theatre when they play on Friday March 7th.

The five piece band cover everything from Dylan's early acoustic days to full-on electric rock. The Bigg gig is (surprisingly) the first chance for Biggleswade’s Dylan fans to see a great tribute !

Front man Gary Sear says: “At the theatre you can expect a show, not just another band turning up to play a bunch of songs with the volume at 11 from start to finish. We tell Dylan’s story from his early acoustic period to his full on electric awakening in '66. “You don't have to be a Dylan fan to enjoy the show but you sure might come away from it as one!”

JOAN BAEZ also makes an appearance with the talented Anja Rodford guesting with the band. Look out for a special Bob & Joan section recreating their amazing performances in the 1960’s

Doors open at 7.30pm and advance tickets are available from WeGotTickets, at the theatre or at the door, subject to availability!

Check out The Bob Villains on Facebook and their website www.thebobvillains.com

Further info contact [email protected] or 07973685642