Author revisits the human cost of the pandemic as COVID Inquiry reveals Children 'paid a huge price'

In light of Boris Johnson’s latest testimony to the UK COVID Inquiry, the author of 2020: The Year That Changed the World captured the emotional and social impact of the pandemic.

As Boris Johnson tells the COVID Inquiry that children “paid a huge, huge price” during the pandemic, author Sophia Montagna says the inquiry is finally acknowledging what millions of people lived through — and what her book documented in real time.

In 2020: The Year That Changed the World, Sophia chronicles how lockdown reshaped daily life — from family homes and classrooms to workplaces and empty streets. The book captures the confusion, fear, and resilience that defined an extraordinary year.

“The inquiry is confirming what many of us already knew in our hearts.” Behind the numbers were people — children missing school, parents juggling survival, communities learning how to care for each other through screens. Those stories are the real legacy of 2020.

Revisit and uncover the events of 2020 and how the pandemic reshaped our lives.

The inquiry’s recent hearings, particularly Johnson’s testimony on October 21, have reignited discussion about the long-term impact on mental health, education, and social connection. Sophia believes these conversations are essential to understanding not just about what happened, but how society has changed since.

2020: The Year That Changed the World is available to buy on Amazon.