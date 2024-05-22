Cabaret legend Paulus coming to Biggleswade with hilarious and heart-warming Victoria Wood tribute
Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.
Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.
The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!
Paulus said: “As we embark on our fifth year travelling the UK to celebrate a lost, much-loved friend, I’m more excited than ever to meet fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and to introduce a whole new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”
Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek’, is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1’s All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020.
To find out more about Paulus and his show, visit: www.lookingformefriend.com
To book tickets for the Biggleswade date, visit: www.thebiggtheatre.co.uk/looking-for-me-friend