Celebrating 60 years of 'Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines'

3 June 2025 marks 60 years since the theatrical release of the much-loved aviation comedy, ‘Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines’. The film is a particular favourite at Shuttleworth as it features the Collection’s Bristol Boxkite, an aircraft celebrating its own anniversary in 2025.

‘Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines’ is a 1965 comedy based on the early days of aviation. Set in 1920, the film centres around a host of characters racing to be the first to fly over the English channel for a sizeable cash prize put up by a wealthy newspaper mogul. Whilst the characters all endeavour to win, several are also beguiled by the newspaper mogul’s daughter. This light-hearted caper was a firm favourite of the era.

Setting a film during the early years of aviation is one thing, but how do you accurately represent the aircraft that were being flown at that time, 115 years ago? Especially when some no longer existed in the 1960s? In the case of the 1910 Bristol Boxkite, F.G. Miles Engineering Ltd were tasked with building – to the original specification as far as possible – a reproduction of the iconic Edwardian aircraft. Following a starring role in the film, the Boxkite was acquired by the Bristol Aeroplane Company, who placed it in the care of the Shuttleworth Collection for preservation. Since being part of the Collection, the Boxkite has proven to be one of the most popular in the Collection, and has made many flights – the most recent being April of this year.

Jean-Michel Munn, Head of Engineering at Shuttleworth (and someone who has flown the Boxkite), said, “We’re delighted to be able to preserve a stunning example of the Bristol Boxkite here at Shuttleworth for future generations to enjoy. Seeing this incredible aircraft up close in the hangars is one thing, but seeing it take to the skies is a truly magical experience and one that we are proud to be able to offer visitors 115 years on from the first flight this type of aircraft would have taken.”