These familiar faces and their families were obviously happy to experience the behind-the-scenes filmmaking secrets and skill behind the iconic Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire film installment which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

To kick off the celebrations, Michael McIntyre, Roman Kemp and English women’s rugby star Maud Muir were dazzled by theatrical Beauxbaton and Durmstrang demonstrations - reenacting their iconic entry to the Great Hall at Hogwarts, before bravely approaching the Goblet of Fire in all its glory to submit their names just like the courageous champions seen in the fourth film.

Comedian Henry Rowley was wowed by the new dedicated Backlot Stage, uncovering impressive special effects secrets, from the creation of the Hungarian Horntail dragon, to understanding how Harry Potter held his breath for so long underwater.

Michael McIntyre and Roman Kemp took in all the splendour of the Great Hall with the welcome addition of Mad Eye Moody and wizarding journalist Rita Skeeter, best known for her poison pen articles. Elsewhere, Maud Muir took her daring journey through the Forbidden Forest which now recreates the all-important moment when Hagrid reveals the first Triwizard Tournament task to Harry Potter.

The ‘Triwizard Tournament - Making of Champions’ feature runs until September 8 and gives access to the Backlot Stage for the first time ever. The dedicated indoor space comprises a digital screen, stage and tiered seating, and offers visitors the opportunity to discover how filmmakers brought the action-packed scenes from the Triwizard Tournament to life. All new additions are included in the ticket price.

The milestone 20th anniversary of the film and the launch of the new feature has been commemorated with month-long celebrations. Onlookers in the capital were left spellbound earlier this week, as a ‘captured’ 25 foot-long Hungarian Horntail dragon travelled through the streets of London before returning safely to its rightful home at the Studio Tour. The huge animatronic dragon, which weighs 1.3 tonnes, brought to life the fan favourite, nail-biting scene where Harry Potter’s Hungarian Horntail breaks free of its chains during the first task.

My take on the new features at the Studio Tour:

‘So I’m riding a broomstick being chased by a fire-breathing dragon, but with truly magic maneuvering skills I manage to evade his jaws and escape unscathed. Hoorah! Cheers all round. It was a hair-raising ride. Now I know how difficult it is to ‘act’ in front of a green screen. A very patient staff member was encouraging my drama skills but I don’t think I’m getting the part!

This green screen experience, designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film, is just one of the new, fun and groundbreaking attractions for visitors to enjoy this summer. It is a lot of fun.

I had the chance to take the Studio Tour to experience all the new features and they didn’t disappoint. There’s so much to enjoy and learn here and the full tour takes around three hours or more, depending how long you linger at each exhibit or in the brilliant Backlot Cafe to enjoy a burger or hot dog and a fancy mug of delicious Butterbeer.

Making your way into the Great Hall for the first time takes you right into the heart of Hogwarts and is a jaw-dropping moment. As you continue the tour, film geeks will love all the information about the making of the films, right from make-up to costumes, set design and animatronics. But this new feature reveals even more secrets of special effects. All aspects of the making of the blockbuster films are explained and showcased with fun interactions along the way.

There’s another green screen experience on the Hogwarts Express train - cue more terrible acting from me. But the exciting climax to the tour at the new Backlot Theatre gives both an intriguing insight into how the underwater scenes in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire film are created and also a visit from a rather angry-sounding, fire-breathing dragon.

This glimpse at just how complex and downright clever filmmaking can be is not to be missed. I recommend it highly.

Triwizard Tournament – Making of Champions will run until September 8 and all new features are included in the ticket price. Tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter, must be pre-booked, with all extra features included in the ticket price. All tickets can be purchased from: www.wbstudiotour.co.uk

