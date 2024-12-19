Chicksands military team supports Army educators' Atlantic Row Challenge with 3,000-mile shadow event

By Darren Webber
Contributor
Published 19th Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST

DITG MPGS (Chicksands) are conducting a ‘Shadow Row’ on static rowing EGRs in support of 4 Army Educators on their upcoming expedition across the Atlantic. This event will consist of Military Soldiers collectively matching the total distance rowed by the Army Educators.

On 12 December 2024, a team of four Army educators will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean as part of the World's Toughest Row. For over 40 days. Dec, Graham, Gian-Luc and Jess will contend with sleep deprivation, isolation, salt sores, and hunger, rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua & Barbuda.

The MPGS are conducting a ‘Shadow Row’ of 3,000 miles on static rowing EGRs in support of their upcoming expedition across the Atlantic. This event will consist of MPGS teams in the UK collectively matching the total distance rowed by the OAE.

The AGC Association is a charity that supports all branches of the AGC (British Army) in many ways such as Welfare Support and Death in Service Grants etc, this unfortunately has been even more prevalent this year with the tragic loss of 5 of our MPGS Soldiers in which the AGC have fully supported.

" Serving Soldiers competing in the Charity Event. Cpl Michael Fensome and Sgt Darren Webberplaceholder image
Chicksands have been set a target of 780km - but as a team we all want to push ourselves even further.

please donate what you can, it will go a long way.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/darren-webber-1734113130555?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

