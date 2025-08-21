Darcy Tosun Set for National Theatre Debut in Land of the Living

Darcy is only 9 but this will be his National Theatre Debut. The youngster hails from around London.

Rising talent Darcy Tosun is preparing to step onto one of Britain’s most iconic stages as he continues rehearsals for the National Theatre’s highly anticipated production of Land of the Living. The young actor will take on the role of Thomas, marking his National Theatre debut.

Emerging talent Darcy Tosun, represented by Mark Jermin Management, is deep into rehearsals for his National Theatre debut in The Land of the Living, in which he portrays Young Thomas. The young star is stepping into a major dramatic production directed by Stephen Daldry and written by David Lan.

Set in post-war Germany, the emotionally charged narrative follows Thomas, a child stolen during WWII and raised under the care of Ruth, a UN relief worker, compelling Ruth to make a pivotal decision that shapes his life. Decades later, Thomas returns to confront Ruth, revisiting the consequences of her youthful choices .

Tosun joins a distinguished ensemble led by Olivier Award-winner Juliet Stevenson as Ruth and Tom Wlaschiha, famously of Game of Thrones, as Thomas . The full cast also includes Atilla Akinci, Kate Duchêne, Michael Fox, Hubert Hanowicz, Caroline Loncq, Avital Lvova, Michael Marcus, Anastasia Martin, Marek Oravec, Cosima Shaw, and Sasha Syzonenko. Young performers Artie Wilkinson-Hunt and Anton Vehring appear alongside Tosun in various roles, further enriching the youthful presence in the production .

The Land of the Living is scheduled to run at the National Theatre’s Dorfman Theatre from 9 September to 1 November 2025, with press night opening on Thursday 18 September . The show's early buzz and compelling creative team—including set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Gareth Fry, composer Paul Englishby, and movement director Paul McGill—signal a production destined for acclaim .

Tosun will be joining a powerhouse ensemble led by Juliet Stevenson and Tom Wlaschiha, backed by a full company of established stage actors including Atilla Akinci, Kate Duchêne, Michael Fox, Anastasia Martin, and others. The play is set to open on 9 September in the Dorfman Theatre at the National, building toward its press night on 18 September, with performances running through 1 November .